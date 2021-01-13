Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 235, total in custody 282.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Roger Clifford Alexander, 57, 400 block of South Sheridan Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 5:20 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Patrick Michael Donahue, 34, 500 block of Lonsvale Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:39 a.m. Monday, public intoxication by alcohol/drugs and disorderly conduct.
• Vanessa Faye Carpenter, 45, homeless. Booked 9:20 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, maintaining a common nuisance, operating with a controlled substance in body and leaving the scene of a crash with injury.
• Michael Chad Huff, 39, 2400 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 1:22 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Damon Lee Swafford, 25, 2000 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 2:04 p.m. Monday, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• Christopher Adam Parry, 41, 1400 block of South L Street, Elwood. Booked 7:15 p.m. Monday, violation of work release and escape/failure to return to lawful detention.
• Angelica Patricia-Mae Norris, 28, 2000 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 9:27 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Amber Elizabeth Kuhn, 39, 9400 block of West Campfire Drive, Pendleton. Booked 9:56 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Bobbie Sue Adams, 49, first block of East 900 North, Alexandria. Booked 10:06 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dillon Cody Applegate, 28, 500 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:57 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Clifford Manis Pierce III, 46, 900 block of Woodlawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, sexual misconduct with a minor/fondling and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility, having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Meaghan Christine Wilson, 36, 200 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 12:59 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation, violation of suspended sentence, habitual traffic violator, theft of auto parts and operator license violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.