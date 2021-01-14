Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 242, total in custody 289.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Vicky Lynn Seal, 61, 2100 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 6:11 p.m. Tuesday, fraud and theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Andrew Jeremy Gardner, 34, 4200 block of Foltz Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and failure to appear.
• Keshon Johnson, 19, 2300 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked 2:09 p.m. Tuesday, two counts robbery and false informing/reporting.
• Joshua Allen Crosley, 36, 5000 block West Lakeview Park Drive, Warsaw. Booked 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Myekel Antonio Ousley, 42, 2100 block of East Carolina Street, Gary. Booked 2:48 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Devon Edward Bricker, 25, 2500 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, two counts violation of in-home detention.
• Jeffery Dale Ridge, 35, first block of West 51st Street, Anderson. Booked 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, four counts violation of probation.
• Arturo Hernandez, 40, 2100 block of Rainbow Drive, Houston, Texas. Booked 6:11 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Chad Allen McClain, 45, 1100 block of Boyer Street, Richmond. Booked 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more.
• Madalyn Michelle Galbreath, 24, 1800 block of Greenwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Aaron Bradley Justison, 36, 2400 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 2:22 a.m. Wednesday, public intoxication by alcohol.
• Terrence Singleton Hopson, 39, 6000 block of Buckskin Court, Indianapolis. Booked 3:41 a.m. Wednesday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Brock Lamon Waker, 52, 1300 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, three counts contempt of court, child support.
• Allan Gerald Umphrey III, 23, 7100 block of Warrior Trail, Indianapolis. Booked 3:54 a.m. Wednesday, pointing a firearm and robbery.
Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.