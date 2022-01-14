Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 215; total in custody 318.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Raymond Bernard Johnson, 58, 2400 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Adonis Daevon Blake, 22, 14300 block of South Clark Street, Dalton, Illinois. Booked 11:51 a.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Erica Renee Carter, 25, 3700 block of North Rural Street, Indianapolis. Booked 4:44 p.m. Wednesday, violation of pretrial release.
• Jonathan D. Short, 34, 3600 block of Brewster Drive, Plano, Tennessee. Booked 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, two counts invasion of privacy.
• Jhanika Rashelle Nance, 36, 2100 block of Atwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:17 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation, escape from lawful detention, violation of suspended sentence, failure to appear and violation of work release.
• James Daniel Thompson, 40, 1800 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:12 a.m. Thursday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and possession of a handgun without a license,
• Dewayne L. Fuller, 35, 2300 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 6:20 a.m. Thursday, public intoxication and criminal trespass.
