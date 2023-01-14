Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Hector Arreola Rodriguez, 24, 1700 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 9:31 a.m. Thursday, three counts of failure to appear.
Jacob Lee Brown, 28, Alexandria, booked at 10:34 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, and failure to appear.
Antonio Lamont Cheatem, 47, Indianapolis, booked at 11:31 a.m. Thursday, counterfeiting, fraud and resisting law enforcement.
Quinton Alexander Porter, 30, 1700 block of North Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 11:49 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court and failure to appear.
Clayton Lee Davidson, 21, 300 block of West 38th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:19 p.m. Thursday, violation of in-home detention.
Jon David Holman, 56, 800 block of West Vineyard Street, Anderson, booked at 1:43 p.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
Richard Allen Gallamore, 52, 2400 block of Chase Street, Anderson, booked at 1:44 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Jennifer Leah Moreland, 49, 200 block of East 10th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:18 p.m. Thursday, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
Baylee Ann Cox, 34, Chesterfield, booked at 4:59 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Katie Marie Johnston, 25, Elwood, booked at 5:01 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Sharon Lee Jackson, 48, 2700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 5:13 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Kelly Georgette Jones, 38, 300 block of East 37th Street, Anderson, booked at 6:23 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
Sydney Marie Wente, 31, Muncie, booked at 10:16 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.
Todd Douglas Conwell, 49, Elwood, booked at 10:32 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and hold for another jurisdiction.
Terry Lynn Johnson, 52, 500 block of Alhambra Drive, Anderson, booked at 10:57 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
James Edward Sanders, 59, Yorktown, booked at 12:08 a.m. Friday, court commitment.
Jordan Michael Garcia Crabtree, 29, 2100 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson, booked at 2:19 a.m. Friday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
David Michael Combs, 27, Marion, booked at 5:12 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.