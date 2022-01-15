Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail 219, total in custody 316.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Leanna Marie Turner, 22, 2200 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 1:25 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Kevin David Brown, 37, 2600 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 2:25 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• David Edward Arnold Sr., 54, 9100 block of Indiana 38, Shirley. Booked 3:01 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Eric Zolton, 22, 700 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 5:03 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joseph Alan Burget, 45, 800 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 5:50 p.m. Thursday, two counts violation of Community Corrections.
• Alexander Morris Bir, 37, 8600 blok of Pin Oak Drive, Pendleton. Booked 6:11 p.m. Thursday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Michael Allen Anthony Renode, 27, 3200 block of East Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 7:10 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Shawn Anthony Hutchens, 32, 1300 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 10:21 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery and two counts possession of methamphetamine.
• Diante Eushaun Braxton, 47, 300 block of South East Street, Pendleton. Booked 11:40 p.m. Thursday, child seduction and sexual misconduct with a minor.
• Brandon Lee Hardwick, 32, 1400 block of Woodscliff Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:28 a.m. Friday, burglary.
• Sharon Leanna Silver, 53, 1800 block of Lowell Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:37 a.m. Friday, operating with a controlled substance in the body.
