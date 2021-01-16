Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 231. Total in custody: 287.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Madisyn Alene Parkhurst, 23, 1000 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 10:07 a.m. Thursday.
• Casey Jo Schmitt, 35, 3500 block of South Juniper Street, Muncie. Booked 9:22 a.m. Thursday, disorderly conduct.
• Christopher Rex Delawter, 31, 600 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:20 p.m. Thursday, two counts failure to appear.
• Shay James Henderson, 33, 700 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 1:30 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger.
• Logan Taylor Ferguson, 31, first block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:46 p.m. Thursday, violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Tabitha Shanon Truitt, 37, 2200 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 4:58 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Corey Wayne Powers, 39, 12500 block of Old Pond Road, Noblesville. Booked 6:18 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Steven Eugene Weaver, 48, 3000 block of Mounds Road, Anderson. Booked 6:53 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Crystal Renne Kirby, 49, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 7:33 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Joshua Lee Cox, 45, 800 block of Dresser Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:51 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear, invasion of privacy.
• Jessica Dawniel Redd, 38, 2200 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson. Booked 10:41 p.m. Thursday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Michael Allen Ray Cook, 23, 200 block of North Woodworth Street, Frankton. Booked 12:23 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Donald Joseph Frayser II, 38, 400 block of Bertha, Indianapolis. Booked 2:26 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Gordon Jackson Jr., 29, 1100 block of West Seventh Street , Anderson. Booked 3:29 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
