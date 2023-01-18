Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Friday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Patrick Joseph Miller, 35, Arcadia, booked at 10 a.m. Friday, contempt of court.
Andrew Albert Weaver, 62, Converse, booked at 10:01 a.m. Friday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Kitisha Anne Turner, 31, 500 block of West 33rd Street, Anderson, booked at 12:37 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.
Tyler Ray Hurd, 34, Elwood, booked at 1:46 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Joshua Beau Dale Shanks, 30, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 2:14 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Kyle David Overby, 33, 1300 block of Garnett Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:11 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Daetreon Artez Manuel, 25, 3000 block of McKinley Street, Anderson, booked at 4:17 p.m. Friday, four counts of probation violation, two counts of felon in possession of a handgun and two counts of hold for in-home detention.
Aaron Defrance Cooley, 48, 700 block of West 17th Street, Anderson, booked at 5:53 p.m. Friday, battery with a deadly weapon, invasion of privacy, serious felon in possession of a firearm and probation violation.
Rafael Estrada, 28, Indianapolis, booked at midnight Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Justin Thomas Bowman, 42, 600 block of Stoner Drive, Anderson, booked at 12:53 a.m. Saturday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Brandon Xavier Fleenor, 28, Elwood, booked at 1:17 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
Jansen Lee Wade, 31, 500 block of West Second Street, Anderson, booked at 1:41 a.m. Saturday, two counts of murder, two counts of robbery and two counts of criminal recklessness.
Rhonda Marie Singh, 39, Alexandria, booked at 3 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
Michael Lee Sheward, 63, Frankton, booked at 5:33 a.m. Saturday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Madison Fay Bradbury, 20, Pendleton, booked at 6:48 a.m. Saturday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
Michael Andrew Camp, 25, Frankton, booked at 12:20 p.m. Saturday, court commitment.
Jordan Kyle Mullins, 41, 2400 block of Wildwood Avenue, Anderson, booked at 2:28 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
Brandon Wayne Ferguson, 40, 3700 block of Douglas Drive, Anderson, booked at 5:07 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery, confinement and three counts of invasion of privacy.
Andrew Lowell Fullhart, 25, Muncie, booked at 10:27 p.m. Saturday, rape.
Christopher Eugene Douglas, 45, Frankton, booked at 10:37 p.m. Saturday, auto theft.
Austin Lee Brake, 24, Alexandria, booked at 12:58 a.m. Sunday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Ashlynn Jo Scott, 26, 1800 block of Silver Street, Anderson, booked at 1:43 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Kevin Allen Akers, 32, 5000 block of Stonespring Way, Anderson, booked at 2:22 a.m. Sunday, two counts of domestic battery and two counts of strangulation.
Kevin Frederick Renn Jr., 47, Noblesville, booked at 3:17 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Robert Burns McIlvain, 71, 500 block of Cheerful Court, Anderson, booked at 4:28 a.m. Sunday, two counts of domestic battery and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Arturo Cueva IV, 20, Cicero, booked at 4:49 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving.
Christion Danielle Lauderbaugh, 33, 5900 block of South County Road 1000 West, Anderson, booked at 6:31 a.m. Sunday, neglect of a dependent.
Dillon Ray Lauderbaugh, 30, 5900 block of South County Road 1000 West, Anderson, booked at 8:35 a.m. Sunday, neglect of a dependent, four counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Nathan Robert Slayton, 48, homeless, booked at 9:31 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Justin Quinn Prater, 34, Noblesville, booked at 9:42 a.m. Sunday, violation of adult day reporting.
Joshua Clayton Reed, 43, 1400 block of Daleville Avenue, Anderson, booked at 9:46 a.m. Sunday, two counts of failure to appear.
Carly Faye Kerr, 29, 1700 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson, booked at 12:27 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Crystal Deann Deckard, 48, Elwood, booked at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, fraud and theft.
Dylan James Croy, 29, Alexandria, booked at 9:53 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
Maressa Ayreana Lee, 30, Alexandria, booked at 10:05 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement.
William Phillip Rickard, 38, 2100 block of East County Road 400 South, Anderson, booked at 12:34 a.m. Monday, battery against a public safety official.
Christopher Michael Sterling, 46, Elwood, booked at 12:39 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Steven Eugene Ewing, 42, Kokomo, booked at 11:09 a.m. Monday, probation violation.
Adam Lee Jack Stanley, 37, 1100 block of North County Road 200 East, Anderson, booked at 11:37 a.m. Monday, escape and violation of suspended sentence.
Joshua Steven Deck, 42 Middletown, booked at 2:30 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Lazarus Turner White II, 40, 1300 block of Morningside Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:38 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Maridejaa Anihya Money Sanders, 18, 1400 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 4:49 p.m. Monday, minor consuming alcoholic beverage.
Terrell Decharles Bess, 37, address unknown, Anderson, booked at 5:29 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
Laketha Lashanda McCullough, 42, 2200 block of Fulton Street, Anderson, booked at 7:04 p.m. Monday, battery causing serious bodily injury.
Bradley Earl Hubbard, 51, 2200 block of West 16th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
