These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday through Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Korben Aeron Slayton, 23, Elwood, booked at 7:14 a.m. Friday, domestic battery, possession of paraphernalia, contempt of court and parole violation.
• Deborah Louise Gipson, 58, 2400 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson, booked at 9:29 a.m. Friday, contempt of court.
• Thomas Gregory Krieger Jr., 28, 700 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 9:59 a.m. Friday, domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of a crime, and confinement.
• Sherrae Nichole Rodriquez, 28, 300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 1:21 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Nanette Estell Brooks, 50, 2200 block of Halford Street, Anderson, booked at 4:02 p.m. Friday, theft and resisting law enforcement.
• Heather Alma Mock, 39, 200 block of East 10th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:55 p.m. Friday, probation violation, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Jessica Lanae Butler, 32, 200 block of East Oak Street, Anderson, booked at 5:57 p.m. Friday, violation of in-home detention.
• Reese Rex Collins, 21, Middletown, booked at 8:17 p.m. Friday, possession of marijuana.
• Jason Dewayne King, 45, 1600 block of Sherman Street, Anderson, booked at 10:53 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Brandon Lee Harris, 44, Noblesville, booked at 11:09 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Jeremy P. Hudson, 38, 600 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson, booked at 11:16 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Derek M. Snyder, 38, Chesterfield, booked at 2:56 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and probation violation.
• Steven George Walker, 52, 2200 block of Norwood Drive, Anderson, booked at 3:13 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Anthony Lee Stewart, 30, Cicero, booked at 5:33 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Renita Kay Hunt, 49, Muncie, booked at 6:15 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Samuel Martin Ramos, 53, 1500 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 6:24 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Elizabeth Bernice McKay, 35, 2400 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 9:22 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Dantrez Johnson, 31, 1100 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson, booked at 9:51 a.m. Saturday, battery on a public safety official, resisting law enforcement and probation violation.
• Daniel Jarod Johnson, 35, 3200 block of Ripple Drive, Anderson, booked at 9:54 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement, failure to appear and three counts of probation violation.
• Octavin Courtney Thompson, 30, 1700 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, residential entry, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, failure to appear and probation violation.
• Dustin Brook Smith, 31, 1400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 11:59 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a syringe and failure to appear.
• Scott W. Waymire, 49, 1100 block of West 10th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:06 p.m. Saturday, two counts of driving with a suspended license and leaving scene of property damage accident.
• Courtney Dewayne Patterson Jr., 20, 500 block of Park Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:56 p.m. Saturday, possession of a handgun without a license, driving with a suspended license, resisting law enforcement, two counts of false informing, invasion of privacy and probation violation.
• Logan Andrew Cornell, 22, 1900 block of West 17th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal recklessness, two counts of residential entry, two counts of pointing a firearm and two counts of possession of a handgun without a license.
• Billy Donn Riddle, 45, 1700 block of Miller Avenue, Anderson, booked at 7:13 p.m. Saturday, theft, criminal trespass and probation violation.
• Jacob Aaron Janner, 25, Elwood, booked at 8:47 p.m. Saturday, violation of work release and failure to appear.
• Elecetra Nichol Alcantar, 21, Elwood, booked at 9:03 p.m. Saturday, two counts of failure to appear, two counts of maintaining a common nuisance, two counts of possession of cocaine, two counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts of possession of marijuana, and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.
• Kyle Lee Morse, 31, Pendleton, booked at 1:05 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery, confinement and strangulation.
• Theodore Lee Bousman, 27, 2300 block of Van Buskirk Road, Anderson, booked at 8:31 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Phillip Lee Smith, 36, homeless, Anderson, booked at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, hold for another jurisdiction.
• Morgan Berkeley Brown, 30, Chesterfield, booked at4 1:30 a.m. Monday, hold for another jurisdiction.
• Eric Kriss Runyan, 29, Elwood, booked at 4:26 a.m. Monday, domestic battery and intimidation.
