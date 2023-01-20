Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday through Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Josephine Logan Shuler, 29, Elwood, booked at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday, identity deception and probation violation.
Stephon Leon Melton, 53, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Emily Rayne Heath, 18, 2700 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, theft and failure to appear.
David Michael Paquin, 48, 1000 block of Chestnut Street, Anderson, booked at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Lomark Hysean Jenkins, 32, 1300 block of East 27th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, robbery, confinement, intimidation, pointing a firearm, battery, theft and strangulation.
Demerio La-mont Strong, 25, Muncie, booked at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Garry Lee Joliff, 37, Alexandria, booked at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
Donald Ray Coblentz, 44, Muncie, booked at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday, violation of sanctions and failure to appear.
Vincent Moody Matheny, 22, 3300 block of Morton Street, Anderson, booked at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
Terrie Ann Looper, 44, 2400 block of Monroe Street, Anderson, booked at 5:04 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of drug court.
Corey Allen Chesnut, 33, 2100 block of Poplar Street, Anderson, booked at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement.
Damien Lee McGuire, 25, 2200 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday, robbery, confinement, battery with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, intimidation and unlawful carry of a handgun.
Darrell Stephen McGinnis, 18, Summitville, booked at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday, robbery, confinement, battery with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and intimidation.
Jordan Tyler Agnew, 37, 1100 block of Ranike Drive, Anderson, booked at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday, three counts of failure to appear.
Heather Lynn Meador, 43, Alexandria, booked at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday, possession of a controlled substance.
Paityn Whiitney-Michell Poole, 23, 6300 block of Chestnut Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:51 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
Tori Lynn Zachary, 24, 4200 block of Brown Street, Anderson, booked at 4:17 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Mark Lowell Ullom, 57, 1500 block of Johnson Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Deonte Lamar Sutton, 26, 1600 block of Cedar Street, Anderson, booked at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of operator never licensed and two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
Jacklyn Anne Turner, 36, Elwood, booked at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday, disorderly conduct.
Hilary Rachelle Snyder, 39, 2600 block of Meridian Street, Anderson, booked at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday, possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle with controlled substance in the body, driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
Dantae De’Shaw Williams, 30, Muncie, booked at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, violation of pre-trial release.
Jacob Dale Hudson, 35, Frankton, booked at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, three counts of violation of sanctions.
Kendrick Dwaine Weatherspoon, 43, Indianapolis, booked at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday, driving with a suspended license.
Jerry Daniel Sewell III, 36, Muncie, booked at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Ronald Ramos, 55, 800 block of West 13th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Leroy Tyler Bibbs, 30, Noblesville, booked at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Dorial Valentine, 38, Marion booked at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Kevin Gregory Ballard, 28, Indianapolis, booked at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body.
Jeremiah Ray Elliott, 32, Pendleton, booked at 9:36 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
Bryant Anthony Thomas, 28, 1900 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson, booked at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Elgin Andrew Fidell, 34, Indianapolis, booked at 4:39 a.m. Thursday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Haley Nicole Wykoff, 26, Elwood, booked at 6:20 a.m. Thursday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, bribery and disorderly conduct.