Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 247, total in custody 304.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Giana Isabell Gessman, 22, 200 block of West Division Road, Anderson. Booked 12:24 p.m. Monday, public intoxication by alcohol and criminal trespass.
• Jannifer Rose Sells, 42, homeless. Booked 9:07 a.m. Monday, criminal trespass.
• Jamie Alan Sides, 47, 500 block of Linden Lane, Chesterfield. Booked 7:53 p.m. Monday, escape and contempt of court.
• Gabrielle Jewel Neblett, 23, 1200 block of South Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Bradley Steven Hamm, 35, 1200 block of North Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:49 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and possession of paraphernalia.
• De Janae Capri Moody, 27, 2300 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000, and violation of Community Corrections.
