Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Gary W. Neafus, 55, Chesterfield, booked at 9:06 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
Cody A. Hughes, 34, 1100 block of Central Avenue, booked at 9:36 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
Devon Edward Harris, 30, 1000 block of Chase Street, Anderson, booked at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Robert Brian McEntire, 56, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 10:58 a.m. Thursday, violation of work release.
Daniel Matthew Burton Jr., 300 block of West Webster Street, Anderson, booked at 12:19 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Dustin Cody Cooper, 29, 2700 block of Dewey Street, Anderson, booked at 12:25 p.m. Thursday, possession of a controlled substance, operator never licensed and unlawful carry of a handgun.
Austin James Melton, 28, 2500 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 1:42 p.m., failure to appear.
Shawna Marie Gore, 41, 1200 block of East 23rd Street, Anderson, booked at 3:29 p.m. Thursday, two counts of nonsupport of a dependent, probation violation and failure to appear.
Mason Carter Haskett, 21, Summitville, booked at 4:56 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Andrea Loreyna Bridgewater, 36, Pendleton, booked at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Chad Clifford Lewandowski, 28, 5800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 10:42 p.m. Thursday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
James Edward Sanders, 59, Yorktown, booked at 12:21 a.m. Friday, court commitment.
Michael Paul Akin, 44, 2300 block of West 12th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:37 a.m. Friday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Meredith Grace Norman, 21, Huntington, booked at 2:42 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
James Melvin Gosha, 49, 1600 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 3:36 a.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement and two counts of failure to appear.