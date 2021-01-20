Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 230, total in custody 283.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Giana Isabelle Gessman, 22, homeless. Booked 8:46 a.m. Tuesday, auto theft.
• Joseph Nathaniel Ridge, 36, first block of West 41st Street, Anderson. Booked 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, violation of work release.
• Rodney Steven Perry, 53, Department of Correction, Westville. Booked 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, prisoner in possession of a dangerous device or material and battery with no injury on a correctional officer.
• Quantae Amariel Tucker, 18, Juvenile Correctional Facility, Pendleton. Booked 12:28 p.m. Tuesday, battery against a public safety official.
• Chad Everette Tanner, 39, 700 block of West Washington Street, Rensselaer. Booked 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, check fraud.
• Kent Douglas Harrington Jr, 35, 2500 block of Running Stream Court, Anderson. Booked 2:44 p.m. Tuesdaym burglary and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.
• Whitney Hope Creamer, 34, 2700 block of South F Street, Elwood. Booked 6:19 p.m. Tuesday, visiting a common nuisance, two counts violation of pre-trial release and possession of a Sub-schedule V controlled substance.
• Brant Gregory Davis, 47, 2073 West Indiana 36, Pendleton. Booked 2:13 a.m. Wednesday, violation of work release.
• James Lewis Jackson Jr., 22, 1700 block of Nelle Street, Anderson. Booked 5:24 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, felon in possession of a firearm with a previous conviction, possession of a handgun without a license, violation of probation, violation of suspended sentence and felon in possession of a firearm with a previous conviction.
• Isaac Shonn Michael Piersol, 24, 1100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:34 a.m. Wednesday, possession of a handgun without a license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance.
