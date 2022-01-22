Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 242. Total in custody: 324.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday to Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Gary McCoy, 27, 900 block of South Hudson St., Sheridan. Booked 8:28 a.m. Wednesday, robbery, burglary, battery with moderate bodily injury, strangulation with little/no bodily injury, criminal mischief resulting in less than $750 in damage and neglect of a dependent/child.
• Gary McCoy, 47, 1300 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:14 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Joyce Marie Alred, 40, 3200 block of Harlan Street, Indianapolis. Booked 1:16 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• Dustin Michael Martin, 33, 800 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 2:02 p.m. Wednesday, possession of syringe; possession of a legend or precursor drug; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance, alcohol; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Justin Nicholas Woods, 29, 2000 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 2:16 p.m. Wednesday, violation of pretrial release.
• Elizah Xavier Isaiah Copeland, 22, 4200 block of County Road 400 South, Anderson. Booked 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, possession of syringe; possession of a legend or precursor drug; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substances; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mariah Keri Garner, 29, 800 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 2:33 p.m. Wednesday, possession of syringe; possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Robert Lee Moore, 39, 2000 block of South M Street, Elwood. Booked 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, possession of syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
• Yulonda Mae Curtis, 44, 200 block of North 39th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, intimidation, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and two counts possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• James Melvin Gosha, 48, 1600 block of Walnut Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:57 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and invasion of privacy.
• Jourdyn Brianne Thomas, 21, 1200 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 10:04 a.m. Thursday, possession of legend drug or precursor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kristen A. Wood, 24, 1200 block of South H. Street, Elwood. Booked 10:06 a.m. Thursday, possession of legend drug or precursor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sheryl Ann Bright, 55, 1800 block of East County Road 1700 North, Summitville. Booked 10:32 a.m. Thursday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000 and counterfeiting.
• Thomas Rodney Klatt, 37, 5000 block of South Highpoint Drive, Albion. Booked 2:46 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery and criminal mischief with a value less than $750.
• Christina Lee Aylor, 22, 2000 block of West County Road 300 North, Anderson. Booked 4:23 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• Bennie Thomas Garrett, 43, 200 block of East 13th Street, Muncie. Booked 5:03 p.m. Thursday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000 and possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.
• Kirk Mallory Hahn II, 36, 1000 block of East 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:46 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Kristina Louise Rogers, 42, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 7 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Donathan Maurice Edwards, 42, 1400 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:19 p.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
• Guy Allan Howell, 49, 1700 block of Anmtler Court, Elwood. Booked 10:57 p.m. Thursday, receiving stolen property.
• Kevin Allen Webb, 37, 300 block of South Parkway Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:30 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation and nonsupport of dependent/child.
