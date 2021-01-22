Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 219, total in custody 281.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Brant Gregory Davis, 47, 2000 block of West Indiana 36, Pendleton. Booked 2:13 a.m. Wednesday, violation of work release.
• James Lewis Jackson Jr., 22, 1700 block of Nelle Street, Anderson. Booked 5:24 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, two counts felon in possession of a firearm with a previous conviction, two counts possession of a handgun without a license, violation of probation and violation of suspended sentence.
• Isaac Shonn Michael Piersol , 24, 2200 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 6:34 a.m. Wednesday, possession of a handgun without a license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Dvante Jajuan Strong, 27, 500 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 10:33 a.m. Wednesday, three counts violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Joshua Adam Priest, 33, 2800 block of Round Table Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, theft.
• Aaron Matthew Flecker, 31, 200 block of West John Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:32 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and possession of syringe.
• Cody Dawson Estes, 35, 3400 block of Columbus Avenue. Booked 2:11 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Heather Nicole Wilson, 36, 500 block of High Street, Middletown. Booked 4:36 p.m. Wednesday, three counts of failure to appear.
• Dakota Dwight Gee, 24, 1000 block of East 26th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:42 p.m. Wednesday, sex offender registration violation.
• Brad Allan McCord Sr., 46, 1700 block of Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Thomas Wayne Gregory, 46, 1600 block of West 16th Street, Muncie. Booked 5:29 p.m. Wednesday, violation of work release.
• Mateo Salala, 39, 200 block of West 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:01 p.m. Wednesday, burglary and auto theft.
• Aaron Tyrone White, 46, 1700 block of Cottage Avenue, New Castle. Booked 10:48 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
