Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 221. Total in custody: 278.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Christopher Michael Jones, 32, 4000 block of Suzan Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:14 a.m. Thursday, false informing/reporting and driving while suspended.
• Morgan Berkeley Brown, 30, 900 block of Sycamore Street, Chesterfield. Booked 11:07 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Chad Ryan Lawson, 37, 100 block of Southwest 14th Street, Richmond. Booked 12:04 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Michael Cody Wright, 37, 300 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 4:35 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Michael W. Simpson Jr., 45, 1500 block of East County Road 800 North. Booked 4:52 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery and intimidation.
• Richard Earl Blanch Jr., 60, 2100 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 5:12 p.m. Thursday, possession of syringe.
• Brandan Joseph Esparza, 27, first block of Southpark Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:48 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and violation of Community Corrections.
• Amanda Fay Wilson, 43, 5800 North Raider Road, Middletown. Booked 10:20 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Don E. Sheets Jr., 73, 440 Enchanted Drive, Anderson. Booked 11 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15 and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Carlos Jeremiah Vasquez, 35, 700 block of West County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 11:15 p.m. Thursday, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a handgun without a license and possession of a firearm bu a domestic batterer.
