Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Saturday or Sunday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Stephen Michael Dailey, 47, Elwood, booked at 12:44 a.m. Saturday, two counts of domestic battery.
Hank William Steffler, 25, 2700 block of Halford Street, Anderson, booked at 12:57 a.m. Saturday, two counts of intimidation and two counts of probation violation.
Chasity Rachelle Bannon, 35, 2900 block of Scatterfield Road, Anderson, booked at 1:03 a.m. Saturday, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of syringe.
Juan Joseph Reyes, 18, 2900 block of East Cross Street, Anderson, booked at 1:52 a.m. Saturday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Christopher Allen Degraffenreid, 47, 1900 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, false informing and failure to appear.
Maxine Ervin Brewer, 44, Elwood, booked at 2:55 a.m. Saturday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice and driving with a suspended license.
Donald Ray Cochran-Hiday, 27, homeless, booked at 3:03 a.m. Saturday, serious felon in possession of a firearm, altered gun identification, possession of marijuana, two counts of probation violation.
Samuel Austin Galloway, 28, 3600 block of East County Road 300 North, Anderson, booked at 3:47 a.m. Saturday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Brandon Scott Earlywine, 29, 2100 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 4:13 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and parole violation.
Michael Joseph Padgett, 40, 9100 block of North Indiana 109, Anderson, booked at 11:10 a.m. Saturday, habitual traffic offender.
David Taylor Metcalf, 41, Beech Grove, booked at 4:36 p.m. Saturday, child molest.
Amy Lynn Bennett, 45, Elwood, booked at 9:27 p.m. Saturday, driving with a suspended license.
Nicholas Cody Hensely, 27, 400 block of West Third Street, Anderson, booked at 10:14 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Robert Anthony Deaton, 36, Elwood, booked at 10:22 p.m. Saturday, two counts of invasion of privacy.
Barbara Denise Lundy, 46, homeless, Anderson, booked at 10:31 p.m. Saturday, battery and hold for work release.
Ashley May Kelly, 31, Elwood, booked at 10:52 p.m. Saturday, two counts of possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a syringe, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of paraphernalia and two counts of driving with a suspended license.
Amber Marie Obanion, 33, Marion, booked at 11:06 p.m. Saturday, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and obstruction of justice.
Derrick Lynn Brock Jr., 33, 1000 block of Brown-Delaware Street, Anderson, booked at 4:59 a.m. Sunday, two counts of domestic battery.
Justin Schnard Williams, 26, Indianapolis, booked at 6:54 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body.
Jeremiah Amen Streeter, 18, 16000 block of Aulton Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, confinement, intimidation and pointing a firearm.
Kevin Ray Jackson, 49, 1700 block of Dewey Street, Anderson, booked at 7:10 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Robert Dewayne Tapscott, 33, homeless, Elwood, booked at 7:26 p.m. Sunday, residential entry.
Megan Linda Minter, 33, 2800 block of Walton Street, Anderson, booked at 8:51 p.m. Sunday, residential entry.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.