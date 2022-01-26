These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Marcus Jermaine Cochran, 41, 1400 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 2:50 p.m. Monday, violation of Community Correction.
• Kyal Jay Niccum, 25, 200 block of West Washington Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:50 p.m. Monday, two counts violation of Mental Health Court.
• Kristopher Charles Groover, 39, 100 block of West Madison Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:23 p.m. Monday, three counts violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Ronnie Lee Addison, 31, 1400 block of South 25th Street, Elwood. Booked 7:57 p.m. Monday, failure to appear, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility and having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Jeremy Scott Shepler, 38, 200 block of Ringwood Way, Anderson. Booked 7:59 p.m. Monday, violation of Community of Sanctions.
• Robert Eugene Bogue, 62, 700 block of Columbia Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:25 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15; operating while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Jerrell Jackson Kimbell, 31, 1200 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 8:47 p.m. Monday, two counts violation of suspended sentence.
• Erika Jean Goins, 29, 2700 block of Mounds Road, Anderson. Booked 10:34 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
