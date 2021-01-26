Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Daniel Matthew Burton Jr., 31, 1500 block of South A street, Elwood. Booked 7:39 a.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia, possession of counterfeited substances and public intoxication by alcohol/drugs.
• Tayler Jordan Beemer, 26, 2300 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 4:44 p.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear.
• Michelle Linn McKinnon, 31, 100 block of Gregory Drive, Pendleton. Booked 4:55 p.m. Friday, three counts violation of work release.
• Jeffrey Adam Trent, 37, 18100 block of Durbin Road, Noblesville. Booked 5:51 p.m. Friday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Keith Bernard Swain, 57, 400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:09 p.m. Friday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Amanda Lea Taylor, 33, 500 block of Hampton Lane, Chesterfield. Booked 8:45 p.m. Friday, interference with custody.
• Ryan Karel Holycross, 40, 5400 block of Inza Court, Anderson. Booked 9:44 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Mandy Lynn Ellis, 41, 1600 block of B Street, Anderson. Booked 3:43 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Elijah Edward Perry, 18, 1800 block of West First Street, Marion. Booked 5:02 a.m. Saturday, possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Malaysia Diane Webb, 20, 800 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:21 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• David John Maudlin, 20, 1300 block of Evelyn Lane, Anderson. Booked 2:30 p.m. Saturday, intimidation.
• Tamie Ann Puckett, 45, 200 block of West grand Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:04 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Bernardino Feliciano, 32, 800 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:34 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Edelmiro Rivera-Hipolito, 33, 1300 block of South Madison Road, Elwood. Booked 3:50 a.m. Sunday, two counts domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger.
• Jerry Wayne Liggin, 38, 700 block of Wabash Avenue, Kokomo. Booked 4:22 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol/drugs.
• Tyler Louis Albano, 28, 4900 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 11:36 a.m. Sunday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention, theft with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, theft with a value up to $750 and violation of suspended sentence.
• Arthur Ringgold Taggart, 19, 9200 block of West Quarter Moon Drive, Pendleton. Booked 2:24 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery; intimidation; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; amd possession of a Schedule V controlled substance.
• Brian Christopher Smith, 49, 9800 block of West Center Street, Anderson. Booked 5:49 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Javier Loza Jaime, 40, 6000 block of Boulder Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:10 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operator never licensed.
• Matthew Aaron Collins, 28, 700 block of North parkway Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:38 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Taylor Lynn Brumley-Welker, 27, 7900 block of South Beck Street, Daleville. Booked 3:24 a.m. Monday, residential entry, possession of syringe, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Kourtney Arlene Marie Landaker, 29, 1600 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 4:22 a.m. Monday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention.
• David William Pinyon, 38, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 4:55 a.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Joe Irvin Riley, 41, 200 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 10:23 a.m. Monday, violation of Re-Entry Court.
• Patrick Wayne Morrow, 47, homeless. Booked 12:51 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Walter Arman Smith, 45, 2600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 1:43 p.m. Monday, three counts violation of Re-Entry Court.
• Heather Michelle Ball, 29, 2300 block of Layton Road, Anderson. Booked 4:12 p.m. Monday, battery against a public safety official and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Brandon Ray Montgomery, 28, Tiger Lane, Alexandria. Booked 5:38 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Tyrell Antuane Davis, 36, 1900 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson. Booked 7:56 p.m. Monday, battery against a public safety official, intimidation and escape/failure to return to lawful detention.
• Gordon Lee Wilson Jr., 47, 6500 block of Bluegrass Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:01 p.m. Monday, child molest with penetration.
• Luis Ray Morales, 19, 1400 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:35 p.m. Monday, two counts domestic battery.
• Jennifer Danielle Giselbach, 32, 500 block of West Taylor Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:45 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear and two counts possession of syringe.
• Theodore Lee Bousman, 27, 5700 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, two counts violation of Continuum of Sanction and possession of methamphetamine.
• Adam Joseph Shortridge, 33, 400 block of South Prospect Street, Summitville. Booked 2:05 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
