Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Larry Joe Webb, 38, 2500 block of Harvest Moon Court, Anderson, booked at 10 a.m. Tuesday, four counts of nonsupport of a dependent.
Thaddeus Cayle Cardwell, 31, Kokomo, booked at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, habitual traffic offender.
James Martin Stokes Jr., 37, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson, booked at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday, nonsupport of a dependent and probation violation.
Aden Tariq Wilson, 21, 2600 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson, booked at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence.
Dakota Scott Dudelston, 26, Muncie, booked at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday, battery.
Jason Lee Biddle, 44, Chesterfield, booked at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday, providing false statement of purchase of a firearm.
Jeffrey Adam Trent, 39, Elwood, booked at 6:31 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Marina LaRae Fitchpatrick, 33, Muncie, booked at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
Esli Obed Rocha-Dimas, 23, Elwood, booked at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of domestic battery, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and hold for another jurisdiction.
Brandon D. Sheets, 41, Elwood, booked at 10:16 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and hold for in-home detention.