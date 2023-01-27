Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday or Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Zabrien Michael Wright, 22, 2100 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson, booked at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, violation of sanctions.
Travis Lee McLemore, 41, 3000 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of domestic battery, two counts of interfering with reporting of a crime, two counts of strangulation and two counts of confinement.
Scott Thomas Davis, 37, Indianapolis, booked at 9:52 p.m. Wednesday, criminal mischief and public intoxication.
Sierra Nicole Hahn, 37, 700 block of East 27th Street, Anderson, booked at 10 p.m. Wednesday, criminal mischief.
Jerry Leonard Losey, 42, Albany, booked at 2:13 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of hold for another jurisdiction..