Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 242, total in custody 289.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Joe Irvin Riley, 41, 200 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 10:23 a.m. Monday, violation of Re-Entry Court.
• Patrick Wayne Morrow, 47, homeless. Booked 12:51 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Walter Arman Smith, 45, 2600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 1:43 p.m. Monday, three counts violation of Re-Entry Court.
• Heather Michelle Ball, 29, 2300 block of Layton Road, Anderson. Booked 4:12 p.m. Monday, battery against a public safety official and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Brandon Ray Montgomery, 28, Tiger Lane, Alexandria. Booked 5:38 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Tyrell Antuane Davis, 36, 1900 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson. Booked 7:56 p.m. Monday, battery against a public safety official, intimidation and escape/failure to return to lawful detention.
• Gordon Lee Wilson Jr., 47, 6500 block of Bluegrass Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:01 p.m. Monday, child molest with penetration.
• Luis Ray Morales, 19, 1400 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:35 p.m. Monday, two counts domestic battery.
• Jennifer Danielle Giselbach, 32, 500 block of West Taylor Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:45 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear and two counts possession of syringe.
• Theodore Lee Bousman, 27, 5700 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, two counts violation of Continuum of Sanction and possession of methamphetamine.
• Adam Joseph Shortridge, 33, 400 block of South Prospect Street, Summitville. Booked 2:05 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
