Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Klaton D. Tooms, 33, Pendleton, booked at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Mariah Brittaney Ellet, 23, 1200 block of Locust Street, Anderson, booked at 12:31 p.m. Tuesday, violation of pre-trial release.
Mark Lowell Ullom, 56, 1500 block of Johnson Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Timothy Ryan Purkey, 47, Pendleton, booked at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Taylor Paige Stohler, 24, 5400 block of County Road 100 East, booked at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
Markisha Dionne Pearson, 30, 700 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson, booked at 9:52 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Christopher Allen Nicely, 38, Greenwood, booked at 10:36 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment.
Joshua Allen Eastes, 28, 1700 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
