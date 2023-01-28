Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Michael Glen Monday, 60, 800 block of Imy Lane, Anderson, booked at 10:53 a.m. Thursday, violation of community transition program.
Larry Howard Beeman, 60, Elwood, booked at 12:27 p.m. Thursday, probation violation and violation of community corrections.
Tracy Lynn Claus, 54, 2600 block of Crystal Street, Anderson, booked at 1:01 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Zachary Norman Klitzmiller, 23, 2100 block of McKinley Street, Anderson, booked at 3:38 p.m. Thursday, violation of sanctions.
Jason William Krieger, 34, Glendale, Ariz., booked at 3:51 p.m. Thursday, violation of work release.
Andrew Jay Lines, 52, Knightstown, booked at 10:20 p.m. Thursday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Drewcilla Anne Gourley, 30, 3700 block of North County Road 200 East, Anderson, booked at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
Mark Stephen Jeremiah Hughes, 43, Great Bend, Kan., booked at 2:58 a.m. Friday, two counts of domestic battery.
Paul Joseph Goodwin, 52, 1400 block of Nelle Street, Anderson, booked at 4:40 a.m. Friday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.