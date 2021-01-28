Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 238, total in custody 289.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Randy Allen Beck, 54, 2000 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 7:53 a.m. Tuesday, habitual traffic violator.
• Billy Joseph Ford, 25, 2900 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:18 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Brooke Nicole Cash, 40, 1400 block of East 60th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Brandon Eugene Simmons, 38, 4100 block of South County Road 100 West, Anderson. Booked 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.
• Stephen Douglas Sides, 41, 200 block of Hobbs Street, Tipton. Booked 4:40 p.m. Tuesdatm violation of probation.
• Nicholas Anthony LaCruze, 31, Department of Correction, Westville. Booked 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, aggravated battery.
• Amanda Rae Stabler, 29, 800 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, burglary and theft with a value up to $750.
• Katlyn S. House, 23, 1900 block of North Cross Lakes Circle, Anderson. Booked 8:52 p.m. Tuesday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• William Phillip Rickard, 36, 2100 block of East County Road 400 South, Anderson. Booked 9:113 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Xavier Daniel Willis, 28, 1900 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 9:47 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Austin Tyler Sanner, 22, 7200 block of Reformatory Road, Fortville. Booked 10:28 p.m. Tuesday, three counts violation of Drug Court.
• Jermaine Rashan Brown, 28, Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention, theft with a value to $750, violation of suspended sentence, failure to appear, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Blair Elizabeth Brown, 31, 13500 block of West County Road 950 North, Gaston. Booked 10:58 p.m. Tuesday, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance.
• Kaitlyn Renee McGuire, 22, 1300 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:58 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Robert Dale Meadows, 49, 9400 block of North County Road 650 East, Pittsboro. Booked 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine.
