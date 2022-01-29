Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 236. Total in custody: 328.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday to Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Klaton D. Toombs, 33, 8500 block of West County Road 775 South, Pendleton. Booked 9:52 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Mariah Brittaney Ellet, 1200 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 12:31 p.m. Tuesday, violation of pre-trisal release.
• Mark Lowell Ullom, 56, 1500 block of Johnson Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:16 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Timothy Ryan Purkey, 47, 6700 block of South Cross Street, Pendleton. Booked 2:52 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Taylor Paige Stohler, 24, 5400 block pf South County Road 100 East, Anderson. Booked 3:44 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Markisha Dionne Pearson, 30, 700 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:52 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Christopher Allen Nicely, 38, 2200 block of Village Crossing Drive, Greenwood. Booked 10:36 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle wit a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Joshua Allen Eastes, 28, 1700 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Rhonda Marie Singh, 38, 700 block of South Wayne Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Jesse Aaron Turner, 30, 1000 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 12:42 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Alan Lynn Kress, 2700 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 1:23 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Scott Allen Penticuff, 53, 200 block of Sulpher Springs Road, New Castle. Booked 3:46 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Richard Deon Hatchett, 43, 1700 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:29 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Jacob Michael Stires, 32, 700 block of North County Road 300 East, Anderson. Booked 12:31 a.m. Thursday, two counts invasion of privacy.
• Caden Ryan Morrison, 23, 2700 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 2:19 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger and neglect of dependent/child.
• Amanda Fay Wilson, 44, 5800 block of North Raider Road, Middletown. Booked 2:40 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Tyler Ray Hurd, 33, 2000 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 6:51 a.m. Thursday, residential entry and auto theft.
• Dustin James Moore, 18, 62300 block of Old County Road, Goshen. Booked 9:10 a.m. Thursday, battery with bodily injury against a public safety official.
• Katrina Lynn Page, 33, 1400 block of East 30th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:06 p.m. Thursday, violation of in-home detention.
• Jesse Duane Hardebeck, 35, 1400 block of East Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 5:31 p.m. Thursday, two counts habitual traffic violator and two counts possession of methamphetamine.
• Jose Gregorio Montijo, 33, 100 Block of Ringwood Way, Anderson. Booked 6:49 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• Tobias Andrew Gernand, 27, 500 block of East Indiana 36, Pendleton. Booked 8:13 p.m. Thursday, two counts invasion of privacy.
• Christopher A. Holman, 47, 11800 block of North County Road 75 West, Alexandria. Booked 10:30 p.m. Thursday, confinement, intimidation and domestic battery.
• Joshua Wayne Preston, 34, 200 block of East 20th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:38 a.m. Friday, rape, confinement, possession of methamphetamine and strangulation resulting in loss of consciousness.
• Isaac Shonn Michael Piersol, 25, 3600 block of Wells Street, Anderson. Bookedf 12:46 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ethan Wyatt Cull, 23, 10700 block of South County Road 300 East, Muncie. Booked 1:23 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Sandy Gail Keller, 41, 900 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 3:55 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Brandon Robert Manworren, 28, 1000 block of Swinton Lane, Westfield. Booked 4:38 a.m. Friday, molest of a child younger than 14 by someone older than 21.
• William Reggel Whetsel, 42, 900 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 5:41 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Toby Glenn Carroll, 52, homeless, Ingalls, Booked 6:48 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Alison Ruth Thomas, 34, 800 block of Eastgate Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:33 a.m. Friday, domestic battery with bodily injury by an adult against a family member younger than 14.
