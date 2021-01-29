Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Damon Lee Swafford, 25, 2000 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 12:17 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Jose Robert Lee Mapp, 49, 3400 block of Ethel Street, Detroit, Michigan. Booked 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Miranda Jo Biddle, 40, 23300 block of Lamong Road, Sheridan. Booked 2:52 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Nicholas Clay Johns, 32, 1200 block of Fairground Lane, Elwood. Booked 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Ethan Wyatt Cull, 22, 10700 block of County Road 300 East, Muncie. Booked 3:48 p.m. Wednesday, violation of pretrial release.
• Edward Michael Smith, 29, 1700 block of Park Road, Anderson. Booked 5:46 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Tyleigh Chrystian N. Hensley, 28, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 6:19 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Gabriel Autumn Cates, 23, 2100 block of East Indiana 38, Markleville. Booked 11:43 p.m. Wednesday, violation of continuum of sanctions, escape/failure to return to lawful detention, failure to appear and contempt of court.
• Miechelle Shalo’ Rice, 20, 1400 block of South Adams Street, Marion. Booked 12:46 a.m. Thursday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Jerrica Lynne Davenport, 20, 1100 block of East Grant Street, Marion. Booked 1:21 a.m. Thursday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and reckless driving.
• Jacob Alexander Hawkins, 33, 1500 block of West Fourth Street, Marion. Booked 1:29 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear, probation violation and identity deception.
• Brian Ray Starr, 48, 2700 block of Deerfield Run Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 2:26 a.m. Thursday, two counts domestic battery.
• Marie Angelique Gianakos, 49, 23800 block of Hobbs Road, Noblesville. Booked 2:36 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.