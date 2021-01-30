Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 226. Total in custody: 286.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Christine Alyce Skipper, 43, 900 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 4:31 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Coty Lawrence Davis, 25, 500 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 5:14 p.m. Thursday, two counts domestic battery.
• Jeremiah Dan Deane, 37, 100 block of Sly Run, Noblesville. Booked 8:06 p.m. Thursday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Haley Marie Carson, 23, 2900 block of Huntsville Road, Pendleton. Booked 9:07 p.m. Thursday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and two counts violation of Community Corrections.
• Michael Anthony Richardson, 50, 500 block of North Eighth Street, Clinton. Booked 1:24 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine; auto theft; unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and operator never licensed.
• Brian Ray Starr, 48, 2700 block of Deerfield Run Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 1:56 a.m. Friday, domestic battery and domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction.
• Donnie Quinn Sutton Jr., 37, 1800 Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 5:34 a.m. Friday, battery, disorderly conduct, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public nudity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.