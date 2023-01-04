Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail sometime from Friday through Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Kaleigh Josalyn Mead, 29, Alexandria, booked at 12:27 p.m. Friday, driving with a suspended license and three counts of failure to appear.
Danny Lee Roland, 62, Winslow, booked at 12:28 p.m. Friday, theft and violation of adult day reporting.
Calvin Drake Shelton, 28, Ingalls, booked at 1:29 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Benancio Pizana-Salazar, 22, 1200 block of West 21st Street, Anderson, booked at 1:37 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Ross Lee Glover, 32, Lapel, booked at 3:55 p.m. Friday, possession of cocaine.
Jamaal Trevon Swift Sr., 26, 600 block of Dewey Street, Anderson, booked at 4:20 p.m. Friday, violation of sanctions.
Jason Lee Carter, 44, Alexandria, booked at 4:26 p.m. Friday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Jennifer A. Gunn, 47, homeless, Anderson, booked at 8:22 p.m. Friday, theft.
Marlow Lamont Williams, 46, Boston, Massachusetts, booked at 8:37 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Stephanie Marie Nyboer, 34, 400 block of East 60th Street, Anderson, booked at 11 p.m. Friday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Victor Renard Malone, 23, Indianapolis, booked at 12:41 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Michael James Hubert, 58, Pendleton, booked at 2:56 a.m. Saturday, battery and confinement.
Danielle Marie Edwards, 31, 100 block of West County Road 500 South, Anderson, booked at 10:29 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
Antonio Cortell Moore, 18, Middletown, booked at 10:53 a.m. Saturday, dealing in cocaine and possession of marijuana.
Misty Dawn Edwards, 34, 1500 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson, booked at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
Devin Xavier Watson, 25, 2200 block of Walton Street, Anderson, booked at 2:35 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Casey Lee Parkhurst, 27, 3400 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson, booked at 3:58 p.m. Saturday, probation violation.
Qashaun Deangelo Thomas, 33, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson, booked at 5:01 p.m. Saturday, probation violation.
Misty Delaine Haynie, 38, 4500 block of Clark Street, Anderson, booked at 5:10 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, four counts of contempt of court and failure to appear.
Teresa Maria Smith, 58, 2700 block of Crystal Street, Anderson, booked at 6:46 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Brittany Thompson, 32, 2700 block of Crystal Street, Anderson, booked at 6:47 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Ryan Keith Baker, 46, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 10:31 p.m. Saturday, violation of sanctions.
Eric Vaugh Kierstead, 59, 200 block of South Mustin Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:31 p.m. Saturday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
David Aaron Frye Forsha, 41, 500 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson, booked at 2:31 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, leaving scene of property damage accident and contempt of court.
Lunitha Ray Ferguson, 36, Indianapolis, booked at 7:02 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Andrew Jason Ballman, 21, Elwood, booked at 7:24 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Alan Lynn Kress, 58, 2700 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 12:31 p.m. Sunday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Constance Jean Jones, 33, 3400 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson, booked at 4:13 p.m. Sunday, theft and failure to appear.
JoAnn Marie Elizabeth Swarthout, 21, 200 block of East 13th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:22 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
Nathaniel David Malone, 37, 2300 block of Noble Street, Anderson, booked at 5:23 p.m. Sunday, probation violation and failure to appear.
Amanda Dawn Swygart, 39, Fairmount, booked at 11:38 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Alan David Castellarios-Suarez, 37, Kansas City, Missouri, booked at 12:52 a.m. Monday, theft.
Bobby James Trimble, 40, Indianapolis, booked at 1:10 a.m. Monday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operator never licensed and reckless driving.
Ryan Daray Roberts, 38, Indianapolis, booked at 1:38 a.m. Monday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and possession of marijuana.
Rickey Verdell Washington, 32, Indianapolis, booked at 2:13 a.m. Monday, possession of cocaine, identity deception, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
Kelsey Jo Armstrong, 32, Indianapolis, booked at 3:36 a.m. Monday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and probation violation.
Alanah Marie Dougherty, 26, address unknown, booked at 7:33 a.m. Monday, neglect of a dependent.
Devon Jacob Edwards Ulrey, 28, 800 block of West 14th Street, Anderson, booked at 10:48 a.m. Monday, criminal mischief and two counts of failure to appear.
Derek James Moreland, 34, Shirley, booked at 10:54 a.m. Monday, three counts of failure to appear.
Kayla Dawn Purciful, 34, 1900 block of East Fourth Street, Anderson, booked at 11:51 a.m. Monday, domestic battery, confinement and resisting law enforcement.
Ian Marion Killion, 33, 400 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson, booked at 12:43 p.m. Monday, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, two counts of probation violation.
Kelli Ann Drake, 49, 1300 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 1:42 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Jason Daniel Petty, 40, Alexandria, booked at 2:43 p.m. Monday, felon in possession of a firearm.
Antoinette Christopher, 66, Indianapolis, booked at 3:46 p.m. Monday, battery.
Damon Maurice Fuller II, 29, 1500 block of Fountain Street, Anderson, booked at 5:54 p.m. Monday, battery and battery against public safety official.
Carole Nicole Sherrill, 37, 2700 block of Fountain Street, Anderson, booked at 6:12 p.m. Monday, probation violation, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
Larry Allen Ehman, 79, 3500 block of South County Road 380 East, Anderson, booked at 6:21 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Tremmeric Lamont Alex Love, 20, 1500 block of Chesterfield Drive, Anderson, booked at 6:46 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement.
Kain Robert Goodman, 25, first block of Metro Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 3:36 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of theft, two counts of theft of a firearm and four counts of burglary.
