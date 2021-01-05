Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 237, total in custody 279.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Joseph Schneider, 20, 4000 block of Windhill Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 1:52 a.m. Friday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Demarcus Solvontez Davis, 27, 1700 block of Woodbine Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:16 a.m. Friday, battery with bodily injury.
• Kirsten L Davis, 45, 200 block of North Fourth Street, Elwood. Booked 2:19 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of syringe; visiting a common nuisance, controlled substances; and possession of paraphernalia.
• James Raul Morgan, 25, 109 S. Council Street, Muncie. Booked 3:58 p.m. Friday, operating with a controlled substance in body and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Derrick Tyrone Pittman, 38, 1800 Miller Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:01 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Jesean Marquese Agnew, 29, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:33 a.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement.
• Krista Lee Harris, 52, 1800 block of Del Mar Court, Miramar Beach, Florida. Booked 6:32 a.m. Friday, placement of prohibited 911 calls.
• Alyssa Renee Young, 23, 200 block of Lucky Lane, Pendleton. Booked 7:11 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Brandi Lynn Ramsey, 43, 600 block of East 31st Street, Anderson. Booked 8:18 a.m. Friday, habitual traffic violator and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Chad Edward Gordon, 35, 1000 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 8:29 a.m. Friday, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Arbey Jimenez Alcaraz, 31, 600 block of North Western Avenue, Summitville. Booked 9:39 a.m. Friday, operator never licensed and reckless driving.
• William Franklin Grant, 41, 400 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 12:14 a.m. Saturday, criminal trespass.
• Preston Lee Lanning, 23, 3700 block of County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 1:49 p.m. Saturday, criminal trespass, public intoxication by alcohol, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Jason Willis Chubb, 47, 1700 block of East 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:32 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Caleb Scott Kennedy, 28, 2000 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 9:25 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Donald Ray Wofford Jr., 38, 9100 block of South Tomahawk Trace, Markleville. Booked 9:58 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and criminal recklessness.
• Shane C. Hale, 49, 900 block of Liberty Street, Muncie. Booked 12:55 a.m. Sunday, two counts manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, two counts possession of methamphetamine, two counts possession of syringe, two counts possession of paraphernalia and two counts maintaining a common nuisance.
• Marsh Haddox, 45, 400 block of North State Street, Muncie. Booked 1:10 a.m. Sunday, possession of paraphernalia and possession of syringe.
• Jeremy Joseph Stafford, 42, 1000 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 2:43 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Bradley Darnell Warner, 38, 3600 block of Dogwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:03 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• Larry Lamont Martin, 47, 100 block of Gerig Road, Leo. Booked 4:33 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Margo S. Schott, 61, 1000 block of West County Road 1500 North, Summitville. Booked 6:11 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Vanessa Ann Patterson, 32, 300 block of North Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 9:07 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Mason Alexander Wolfe, 27, 600 block of East Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:03 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Mariah Brittaney Ellet, 22, 1200 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 6:46 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Michael James Dragos, 40, 800 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 7:50 p.m. Sunday, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Timothy Shane Welker, 51, 500 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 10 p.m. Sunday, violation of pretrial release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.