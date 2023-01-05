Jail Log: Jan. 5
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Monday through Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Bobby James Trimble, 40, Indianapolis, booked at 1:10 a.m. Monday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operator never licensed and reckless driving.
Ryan Daray Roberts, 38, Indianapolis, booked at 1:38 a.m. Monday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and possession of marijuana.
Rickey Verdell Washington, 32, Indianapolis, booked at 2:13 a.m. Monday, possession of cocaine, identity deception, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
Kelsey Jo Armstrong, 32, Indianapolis, booked at 3:36 a.m. Monday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and probation violation.
Alanah Marie Dougherty, 26, address unknown, booked at 7:33 a.m. Monday, neglect of a dependent.
Devon Jacob Edwards Ulrey, 28, 800 block of West 14th Street, Anderson, booked at 10:48 a.m. Monday, criminal mischief and two counts of failure to appear.
Derek James Moreland, 34, Shirley, booked at 10:54 a.m. Monday, three counts of failure to appear.
Kayla Dawn Purciful, 34, 1900 block of East Fourth Street, Anderson, booked at 11:51 a.m. Monday, domestic battery, confinement and resisting law enforcement.
Ian Marion Killion, 33, 400 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson, booked at 12:43 p.m. Monday, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, two counts of probation violation.
Kelli Ann Drake, 49, 1300 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 1:42 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Jason Daniel Petty, 40, Alexandria, booked at 2:43 p.m. Monday, felon in possession of a firearm.
Antoinette Christopher, 66, Indianapolis, booked at 3:46 p.m. Monday, battery.
Damon Maurice Fuller II, 29, 1500 block of Fountain Street, Anderson, booked at 5:54 p.m. Monday, battery and battery against public safety official.
Carole Nicole Sherrill, 37, 2700 block of Fountain Street, Anderson, booked at 6:12 p.m. Monday, probation violation, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
Larry Allen Ehman, 79, 3500 block of South County Road 380 East, Anderson, booked at 6:21 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Tremmeric Lamont Alex Love, 20, 1500 block of Chesterfield Drive, Anderson, booked at 6:46 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement.
Kain Robert Goodman, 25, first block of Metro Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 3:36 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of theft, two counts of theft of a firearm and four counts of burglary.
Kharii Emyll Love, 29, Indianapolis, booked at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Matthew David Warmke, 33, 800 block of Oakdale Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Christopher Michael Moles, 44, 2000 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson, booked at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy with a prior conviction.
Brandon Xavier Fleenor, 28, 2300 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson, booked at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Carly Jean Garrison, 39, 1500 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson, booked at 10:28 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear, two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
Marvin Ray Laws, 61, Sheffield, Alabama, booked at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, inappropriate communication with a child.
Kristi Nicole Middleton, 40, 3400 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 2:04 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.