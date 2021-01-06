Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 236, total in custody 278.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Leon Richard Harris, 37, 1600 block of Asbury Street, Indianapolis. Booked 1-:56 a.m. Monday, failure to appear and auto theft.
• Adam David Morris, 39, 300 block of West Berry Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:55 p.m. Monday, possession of paraphernalia.
• Martin L. Griffin, 71, 1400 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 2:54 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Dana Jean Stewart, 39, first block of Inman Drive, Ingalls. Booked 5:55 p.m. Monday, possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance.
• Krisit Sue Fisher, 35, 600 block of Dayton Drive, Carmel. Booked 6:43 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Nina Nichole Marie Stutzman, 43, homeless. Booked 7:48 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• William Andrew McIntosh, 28, 4300 block of East Indiana 236, Anderson. Booked 8:55 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Bobby Allen Bair, 38, 600 block of South Wayne Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:44 p.m., Monday, driving while suspended, conviction of criminal offense.
• Celina Soliz Courtney, 26, 200 block of West County Line Road, Atlanta. Booked 11 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Lindsey Joanna Orr, 37, 400 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 11:34 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Jordan Craig Everling, 27, 600 block of South 22nd Street, Elwood. Booked 1:42 a.m. Tuesday, possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; escape/failure to return to lawful detention; violation of Continuum of Sanctions; possession of methamphetamine; and invasion of privacy.
• Stevie Lynn Lagle, 36, 400 block of South Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:56 a.m. Tuesday, two counts theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Sunshine Marie Reynolds, 45, 7200 block of East North 00 South, Marion. Booked 4:51 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy, false informing/reporting and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Randall Lee Reynolds, 42, 7200 block of East North 00 South, Marion. Booked 5:03 a.m. Tuesday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Landon Tyler Chappell, 27, 1600 block of East 17th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, four counts violation of continuum of sanctions.
