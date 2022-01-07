Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jessica M. Rader, 51, 200 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 9 a.m. Wednesday, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia and possession of syringe.
• Curtis Brian Daugherty, 35, 3000 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Abraham Lincoln Nunn, 67, 2200 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 5:42 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• John Edward Durbin, 58, 300 bock of West 34th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:29 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Sara I. Cooper, 23, 2200 block of East Royerton Road, Muncie Booked 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Gary Lee Hendrickson, 26, 4400 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 1:50 a.m. Thursday, rape.
• Medea Rose Rafieyan, 18, 700 block of North 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 2:46 a.m. Thursday, false informing; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Levi Harley Kirk, 25, 4500 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 4:10 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear and five counts violation of Drug Court.
• Patrick Thomas Sweet, 30, 1000 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 4:35 a.m. Thursday, robbery and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Cassandra Kay Abbott, 31, 3000 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 4:38 a.m. Thursday, two counts violation of Drug Court.
• Terry Lee Six, 29, 800 block of Woodlawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:49 a.m. Thursday, robbery and possession of a handgun without a license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.