Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 232, total in custody 273.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Gregory Shawn Brandon, 46, 2100 block of North College Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 11:32 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• De’Torio Ty Lurentus Fleming, 40, 400 block of North County Road 500 East, Anderson. Booked 4:54 p.m. Tuesday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention.
• De’Torio Ty Lurentus Fleming, 16, 1500 block of Chesterfield Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:02 p.m. Tuesday, murder and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Tyler James Quitman Brown, 24, homeless. Booked 7:13 p.m. Tuesday, two counts violation of Drug Court.
• Harlan Ray Flake, 34, 2200 block of Miller Street, Indianapolis. Booked 10:58 p.m. Tuesday, auto theft and criminal conversion.
