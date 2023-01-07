Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday through Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Andrew James Turner, 25, 100 block of Morton Street, Anderson, booked at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday, leaving scene of property damage accident, driving with a suspended license and resisting law enforcement.
Daniel Kevin Pittman, 35, Noblesville, booked at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Mark Allen Shock, 58, 3100 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 10:42 a.m. Wednesday, violation of sanctions.
Brian LJ McIntire, 29, Indianapolis, booked at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Michael D’mon Williams, 29, 2300 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson, booked at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery, strangulation and resisting law enforcement.
Harvey Ren Ellis, 42, Indianapolis, booked at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Teon Jamell Carter, 33, 800 block of West 12th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, violation of in-home detention.
Johnathan Marquis Whigum, 21, Muncie, booked at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday, dealing in a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Jacob Austin Gates, 24, Alexandria, booked at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Mark Steven White, 51, Alexandria, booked at 9:29 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and intimidation.
James David Davenport Jr., 36, Pendleton, booked at 9:33 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Tyjharoun Monquail Richardson, 19, Indianapolis, booked at 1:57 a.m. Thursday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Seth Alan Wayne Cox, 27, Greenfield, booked at 2:27 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with controlled substance in the body.