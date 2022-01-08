Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Erica Whitney Riall, 33, 1800 block of Cross Lakes Circle, Anderson, booked at 8:53 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear, two counts of violation of pretrial release, violation of suspended sentence and violation of probation.
Aaron Andrew Cooley, 39, 1400 block of Lennox Street, Anderson, booked at 10:19 a.m. Thursday, nonsupport of dependent child.
Dakota Scott Dudelston, 25, Muncie, booked at 10:33 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
Lamonte Lavel Olden Jr., 41, 1000 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at noon Thursday, nonsupport of a dependent child.
Shekelia Tushun Ward, 42, 1100 block of Locust Street, Anderson, booked at 1:17 p.m. Thursday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Nicholas Emerito Rice, 35, Elwood, booked at 9:25 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
