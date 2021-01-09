Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Danielle Diane Shaw, 38, Anderson, booked at 7:01 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Barry Stephan Bogart, 53, 1800 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, hold for parole violation.
Nakia Nicole Jackson, 19, 2300 block of Walton Street, Anderson, booked at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday, battery and criminal trespass.
John Richard Frye, 76, Alexandria, 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, obstruction of justice.
Shannon Renee Frye, 45, Alexandria, booked at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery, battery, battery on a law enforcement official and resisting law enforcement.
Dustin Cody Cooper, 27, 2700 block of Dewey Street, Anderson, booked at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear, probation violation and operator never licensed.
Jordan Kalem Scott Beeman, 30, Tipton, booked at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, two counts of battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of criminal mischief.
Lance Lee Looper, 29, 1000 block of West First Street, Anderson, booked at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Summer Michelle Hall, 43, Elwood, booked at 11:09 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Kristi Lee Castle, 33, 2900 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 2:11 a.m. Thursday, possession of a syringe and two counts of violation of drug court.
Ryan Lee Johnson, 40, 7300 block of Plantation Drive, Anderson, booked at 5:22 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Jason Kincaid Goins, 22, Alexandria, booked at 5:29 a.m. Thursday, two counts of escape, two counts of residential entry, two counts of false informing and two counts of battery with bodily waste.
Jeffrey Dean Bir, 37, Pendleton, booked at 8:37 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy and probation violation.
Rachelle Re’nee Herbert, 46, Muncie, booked at 9:01 a.m. Thursday, escape and resisting law enforcement.
Heather Collene Abbott, 42, Alexandria, booked at 10:48 a.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
Darryl Dillon Jr., 22, Clarksdale, Mississippi, booked at 12:55 p.m. Thursday, criminal mischief, domestic battery, confinement, failure to appear and hold for probation violation.
Shane J. Floyd, 42, Wabash, booked at 1:13 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Todd Estes Jones, 54, 400 block of Edgewood Drive, Anderson, booked at 5:42 p.m. Thursday, possession of a syringe.
Emmanuel Louis Perez, 26, Noblesville, booked at 11:14 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
Brandy Jo House, 41, 100 block of West North Street, Anderson, booked at 9:37 p.m. Thursday, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in body.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.