Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 275, total in custody 401. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jacob Aaron Janner, 24, 700 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 7:10 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Joseph Lee Brown, 39, 600 block of Cottage Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:54 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear, residential entry, domestic battery and criminal mischief.
• Kenton Richard Clute, 35, 1300 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:04 p.m. Sunday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Robert Wayne Strader, 41, 400 block of North Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 3:34 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Logan Patrick Hubert, 33, 6100 block of Rocky Road, Anderson. Booked 5:42 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery with a child present and no serious injury.
• Sadie Nicole Cosby, 25, 1500 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:06 p.m. Sunday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Ibn Bahadar Mujaahid, 40, 1400 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:22 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Brittany Danielle Caldwell, 31, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 1:24 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringe.
• Bradley Wayne Mathys, 54, first block of North Park Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:22 a.m. Monday, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
