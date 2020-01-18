JAIL LOG
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Haley L. Williams, 26, Lapel, booked at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday, return by court order.
• Tina Marie Sanquentti, 42, Chesterfield, booked at 5:13 p.m. Wednesday, return by court order.
• Kayelei Durea Redding, 32, 300 block of Edgemound Road, Anderson, booked at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, habitual traffic offender and failed to identify.
• Jacqueline DM Clark, 28, Muncie, booked at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Jonathan Paul Howard, 40, 900 block of Chestnut Drive, Anderson, booked at 7:38 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• David Scott Gibson, 41, 1900 block of W. 12th Street, Anderson, booked at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement.
• Loralie Odell Lee, 26, Alexandria, booked at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday, possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance, and theft.
• Morgan Cynthia Walker, 27, Elwood, booked at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday, theft and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brady Lee Buck, 28, Alexandria, booked at 1:21 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Tony L. Carson Sr., 53, Pendleton, booked at 2:29 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Katrina Heather Owens, 35, Pendleton, booked at 10:35 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery and glue sniffing.
• Brooklyn Kay Galbreath, 30, Elwood, booked at 1:16 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Terry Gene Bolden Sr., 51, Elwood, booked at 1:29 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jessica Lee Renfro, 29, Alexandria, booked at 2:45 p.m. Thursday, return by court order.
• Kristin Elizabeth Bell, 30, 900 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson, booked at 2:47 p.m. Thursday, return by court order.
• Kayle Nicole Hudson, 26, Middletown, booked at 2:50 p.m. Thursday, return by court order.
• Amanda Joan Keatts, 36, 2600 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 4:55 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Michael Shane Fuller, 25, Muncie, booked at 5:19 p.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine.
• Harold Edgar Dishmon, 60, 500 block of Coventry Drive, Anderson, booked at 8:21 p.m. Thursday, criminal mischief.
• Jill Ranae Goodman, 34, Alexandria, booked at 9:50 p.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated and leaving scene of property damage accident.
• Joseph Michael Holt, 51, 1700 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 1:37 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Kimberly Kay Scott, 50, Elwood, booked at 1:40 a.m. Friday, theft and fraud.
• Jacob Aaron Woods, 24, 4100 block of Cord Street, Anderson, booked at 2:12 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Michaela Catherine Moneyhun, 22, 3100 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 7:27 a.m. Friday, probation violation and failure to appear.
