Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Herbert Edwin Gaffney, 47, 1200 North Concord Street, Indianapolis. Booked 12:04 Friday, violation of probation.
• John William Cox, 56, 2000 block of 2000 East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 3:53 p.m. Friday, deal cocaine or narcotic.
• Judy Lee, 75, 16800 North County Road 150 East, Summitville. Booked 6:41 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Michelle Renee Cook, 50, 300 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 10:22 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Warren Elliott Shufflebotham, 50, 500 block of Walnut Street, Noblesville. Booked 11:49 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Ashley Sue Rutan, 27, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:52 p.m. Friday, probation violation.
• William Benjamin Gootee, 44, 1100 block of Irving Way, Anderson. Booked 2:08 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Malana Kay Brown, 45, 11800 North County Road 100 East, Alexandria. Booked 4:05 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and possession syringe.
Rebecca R. Bibbs
