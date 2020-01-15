These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Michael DeAngelo Thompson, 26, 500 block of Alhambra Drive, Anderson, booked at 9:01 a.m. Monday, court commitment
• Heather Leigh Warren, 36, 1900 block of Norwood Way, Anderson, booked at 11:03 a.m. Monday, probation violation.
• Bryan Keith Leisure, 56, Elwood, booked at 5:59 p.m. Monday, court order.
• Deonta Dewayne Anderson, 3800 block of Hoosier Woods Court, Anderson, booked at 6:15 p.m. Monday, participation in a criminal gang, dealing in a schedule I, II, III controlled substance, court order.
• Douglas Kevin Mabbitt, 32, 700 block of East 32nd Street, Anderson, booked at 8:46 p.m. Monday, probation violation, failure to appear.
• Brooke Logan Murphy, 26, 2400 block of Morton Street, Anderson, booked at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Haley Marie Carson, 22, Pendleton, booked at 1:28 a.m. Tuesday, possession of a syringe.
• Tiana Lynae Gaucin, 31, Portland, booked at 2:18 a.m. Tuesday, operating while intoxicated.
• Matthew James Taylor, 32, 500 block of Dream Street, Anderson, booked at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday, operating while intoxicated, controlled substance; theft.
• John Henry Stanley, 39, 400 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 4:14 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
