JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 264. Total in custody: 394.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Tuesday to Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• John Robert Bixby, 27, first block of Tamara Road, Adairville, Kentucky. Booked 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement.
• Jared William Todd Davis, 23, 14400 block of West Corner Road, Daleville. Booked 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of community correction and driving while suspended, prior.
• Justin Michael Dickey, 18, 1200 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 11:24 a.m. Tuesday, neglect of dependent and domestic battery.
• Laura Joellen Abbott, 58, 900 block of North Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, battery with injury to police, domestic battery, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Lucinda Ann Adams, 52, homeless, Anderson. Booked 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, theft.
• Shawn Alan Welker, 39, 2100 block of West County Road 250 North, Anderson. Booked 14:26 p.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass.
• Joshua Allen Bates, 26, 2700 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 2:52 p.m. Tuesday, parole violation.
• John Allen Wallace, 44, 2400 block of Briar Road, Anderson. Booked 3:22 p.m. Tuesday, possession or use of legend drug or precursor and possession of a controlled substance.
• Samantha Nicole Wyant, 31, 2400 block of Vine Street, New Castle. Booked 6:28 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Jeffrey Wayne Valentine, 55, 700 block of South Coventry Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Jennifer Marie Stafford, 39, 3700 block of North County Road 900 West, Frankton. Booked 7:49 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement and assisting a criminal.
• Leonard Jeffrey McCrory, 55, 1300 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of parole violation.
• Hayley Lynn Anderson, 26, 1000 block of North 350 East, Windfall. Booked 2:09 a.m. Wednesday, battery with no/minor injury.
• Jalon Alexander Johnson, 26, 16200 block of Remington Drive, Fishers. Booked 5:08 a.m. Wednesday, operating while intoxicated.
• Ashley Rochelle Miller, 36, 6800 block of East Division Road, Elwood. Booked 5:19 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy, battery with no/minor injury, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Aaron James Strayer, 36, 10200 block of South County Road 9 West, Pendleton. Booked 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Alejandro Figueroa Gonzalez, 26, 400 block of North East Street, Elwood. Booked 1:53 p.m. Wednesday, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Alexander Michael Seal, 24, 800 block of Old Orchard Road, Anderson. Booked 4:04 p.m. Wednesday, battery with no/minor injury, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Summer Michelle Hall, 42, 400 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Mahala Nicole Sheperd, 27, 4300 block of Painted Turtle Court, Anderson. Booked 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, glue sniffing.
• Taylee Trinn Stone, 28, 600 block of Andover Road, Anderson. Booked 7:01 p.m. Wednesday, neglect of dependent.
• Bryan Anthony Coons, 34, 1300 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked 8:47 p.m. Wednesday, false informing, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, invasion of privacy, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
• Dennis Davis Mickow, 64, 7700 block of West County Road 1050 South, Fortville. Booked 12:57 a.m. Thursday, child molest.
• Jessica Nicole Thomas, 27, 1900 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 1:26 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Shawn Edward Peek, 43, 1500 block of South Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 2:10 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Megan Lavaughn Henderson, 31, 400 block of South 33rd Street, Elwood. Booked 4:02 a.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
• Malaia Aigner Humphrey, 22, 1800 block of Zinnia Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 4:14 p.m. Thursday, theft.
• Ashley Dawn Angela, 34, 1200 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:25 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• William Joseph Clough, 49, 400 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:06 p.m. Thursday, probation violation, resisting law enforcement and two counts of failure to appear.
• Johnathon Adam Steaveson, 26, 200 block of Gilmore Road, Anderson. Booked 6:11 p.m. Tuesday, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, attended vehicle, and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Kenneth Dale Gluff, 46, 200 block of East Walnut Street, Summitville. Booked 6:40 p.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; dealing cocaine or narcotic and possession or use of legend drug or precursor.
• Kyle Everett Champion, 46, 700 block of Perry Street, Indianapolis. Booked 6:53 p.m. Thursday, violation of re-entry court.
• Christopher Dean Sexton, 39, 7300 block of Sprague Street, Anderson. Booked 6:59 p.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of Mental Health Court.
• Adam Daniel Prater, 45, 900 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 7:06 p.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of Re-Entry Court.
• Angel Marie Holten, 30, Madison Correctional Facility, Anderson. Booked 7:18 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Megan Nichole Davidson, 27, 300 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 7:29 p.m. Thursday, criminal mischief.
• Justin Matthew Coffey, 35, 900 block of Right Drive, Gas City. Booked 8:15 p.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Jennifer Rose Thomas, 31, 300 block of East Jefferson Street, Harford City. Booked 8:48 p.m. Thursday, violation of in-home detention.
• Orville Roger Lee, 81, 16800 block of North 150 East, Summitville. Booked 4:16 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Brandon Reinhardt Metzner, 36, 300 Laurel Drive, Chesterfield. Booked 4:22 a.m. Friday, theft and public intoxication.
• John Richard Blockson, 40, 1900 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 7:26 a.m. Friday, possession of syringe.
