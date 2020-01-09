NEWS OF RECORD
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 270, total in custody 390.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday through Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Myron Darnell Brooks, 52, 2200 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 8:31 a.m. Monday, probation violation.
• Tyler Lee Watson, 19, 1100 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:04 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Michael Scott Beeman, 21, 2200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 5:05 p.m. Monday, child molest with penetration.
• Douglas Stephen Brumback, 21, 3000 block of Helms Road, Anderson. Booked 5:39 p.m. Monday, two counts of violation of probation.
• Christopher James Turner, 23, 1000 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:51 p.m. Monday, violation of probation and violation of suspended sentence.
• Ashley Rene Dial, 34, 300 block of North Scott Street, Morehouse, Missouri. Booked 8:18 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringe.
• Willie Gene Ford, 57, 1500 Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:28 p.m., operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Matthew Allen Neal, 37, 6900 block of North County Road 300 West, Middletown. Booked 9:52 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Brandy Rachelle Davidson, 32, 2700 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 10:12 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Regan Michael Reed, 36, 1800 block of Monica Lane, Anderson. Booked 11:09 p.m. Monday, criminal recklessness with a firearm, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and an attended vehicles and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
• Richard Benjamin Rickard, 32, 800 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 1:12 a.m. Tuesday, battery on another person with bodily injury.
• Brittany Leann Feaster, 29, New Castle, booked 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention and hold for work release.
• Jonathan Jaim Shupe, 41, 100 block of East Ninth Street, Anderson, 10:16 a.m. Tuesday, charged with possession of a controlled substance and domestic battery.
• Francisco Javier Medina, 34, Noblesville, 11:57 a.m. Tuesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
• David Lee Boylen, 35, Indianapolis, 12:11 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery with a previous conviction on the same victim; sexual battery, auto theft, domestic battery, two counts of failure to appear, violation of probation and community corrections.
• Benjamin Garrett Stroud, 40, 700 block of Hope Street, Anderson, 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Stacey Lynn Cox, 40, 1300 block of Maple Street, Anderson, 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, possession of a syringe.
• Danitra Shamay McCloud, 35, 1600 block of West 18th Street, Anderson, 7:26 p.m. Tuesday, return to county judge by court order.
• Octavin Courtney Thompson, 29, 1700 block of Main Street, Anderson, 1:21 a.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
• Richard Lee Whetsel Jr., 30, Westfield, 3:37 a.m. Wednesday, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious convicted felon and carrying a handgun without a license with a conviction within 15 years.
Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.
