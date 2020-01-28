Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 274, total in custody 376.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday and Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tyler Lee Willhoite, 19, 1900 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 10:13 a.m. Saturday, three counts of failure to appear.
• Nicole Lee Petty, 37, 13900 block of West Berry Street, Daleville. Booked 11:17 a.m. Saturday, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and an attended vehicle.
• Danielle Nicole Krieg, 30, 800 block of Washington Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 12:52 p.m. Saturday, disorderly conduct.
• Charles Barinton Layne, 32, 3700 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:20 p.m. Saturday, residential entry.
• Aaron Eugene Humphrey, 37, 3400 block of Manchester Road, Anderson. Booked 6:33 p.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated.
• Michael Lee Sego, 62, 900 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 8:29 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Joshua David Watson, 41, 400 block of West 11th Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:35 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Aubrey Danelle Curry, 33, 2000 block of Treving Drive, Cicero. Booked 12:47 a.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15 and operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Larry Lamar McGhee, 60, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:58 a.m. Sunday, probation violation.
• Troie Raymeesha Ashley, 22, 1300 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:41 a.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated, controlled substance; resisting law enforcement; disorderly conduct and operator never licensed.
• Whitney Hope Creamer, 33, 2700 block of South F Street, Elwood. Booked 4:05 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• John Douglas Cole, 50, 100 block of North 11th Street, Elwood. Booked 4:09 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Anthony Scott Dauenhauer, 57, 700 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 4:19 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Michaela Nicole Snyder, 28, 200 block of North Huston Street, Ingalls. Booked 1:11 p.m. Sunday, civil contempt of court, child support, and violation of pre-trial release.
• Roger Dewayne Chandler, 37, 2600 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 4:07 p.m. Sunday, civil contempt of court, child support.
• Isaiah Lamont-Ishmon Humphrey, 45, first block of West 39th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:05 p.m. Sunday, civil contempt of court; three counts of civil contempt of court, child support; and violation of probation.
• Jason Tyler Ludington, 23, 1900 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:41 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• David Eugene Floyd, 40, 2100 block of Alabama Street, New Castle. Booked 7:58 p.m. Sunday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Jessi Ryan Cooper, 33, 2700 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 9:58 p.m. Sunday, battery on another person with bodily injury; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and trafficking with an inmate.
• Brandon Lee Bridenthal, 38, 1800 block of Romine Road, Anderson. Booked 10:27 p.m., dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and dealing in a Schedule V controlled substance.
• Rodney J Harrison, 51, 200 block of West Van Buren Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:51 p.m. Sunday, operating with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater; operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; and operating while intoxicated, previous conviction.
Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.