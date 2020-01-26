JAIL LOG
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Bethany Vives-Rodriquez, 19, 3600 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:25 p.m. Friday, battery, no/minor injury.
• Jordan Mitchell Smith, 29, 300 block of North Forest Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 7:48 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Gavin Lee Carr, 18, 3600 block of North County Road 200 West, Anderson. Booked 9:02 p.m. Friday, domestic battery, strangulation, interference with the reporting of a crime, rape and theft.
• Gregory W. Davis, 64, 2700 block of West Hickory Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:57 p.m. Friday, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Brandon Xavier Fleenor, 25, 2300 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 12:09 a.m. Saturday, operator never licensed.
• Theodore Lee Bousman, 26, 2300 block of Van Buskirk Road, Anderson. Booked 2:18 a.m. Saturday, false informing, resisting law enforcement and failure to appear.
• Dean Cheyenne Bellina, 46, 10800 Sterling Apple Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 2:37 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Tyler Lee Willhoite, 19, 1900 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 10:13 a.m. Saturday, three counts of failure to appear.
• Nicole Lee Petty, 37, 13900 West Berry Street, Daleville. Booked 11:17 a.m. Saturday, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and an attended vehicle.
