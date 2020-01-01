jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 250, total in custody 372. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Ronald Lee Matherly Jr., 42, homeless. Booked 9:59 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• James Robert Thompson, 36, 200 block of South Walnut Street, Fairmount. Booked 5:34 p.m. Monday, contempt of court, child support, and driving while suspended, prior.
• Desiree Suzanne Carter, 35, 2100 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson. Booked 7:31 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended, prior, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Daisy Darlene Fletcher, 27, 1700 block of Bennington Court, Anderson. Booked 12:42 a.m. Tuesday, parole violation.
• Barry Stephen Bogart, 52, 1800 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 1:55 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and parole violation.
• Dominick Lorell Davis, 27, 1200 block of Maple Street, Anderson. Booked 5:06 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
