Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 271, total in custody 388.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Lisa Ann Parsons, 30, 6800 block of Goat Hollow Road, Martinsville. Booked 9:31 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Steven Loyd Brinkley, 35, 3300 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 11:22 a.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement and stalking.
• Brandon Ray Montgomery, 27, 800 block of Pricewood Court, Anderson. Booked 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, obstruction of justice.
• John Samuel Throgmorton, 44, 3600 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Matthew Alan Fleener, 32, 2900 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 6:12 p.m. Wednesday, four counts of violation of suspended sentence.
• Karen Sue Bilbrey, 43, 3000 block of South Juniper Lane, Muncie. Booked 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass and possession of controlled substance smoking instrument.
• Kerry Dwayne Hunsberger, 57, 1800 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 8:13 p.m. Wednesday, burglary, and two counts of theft.
• Mekhi Shovon’Tay McWilliams, 20, 2000 block of McKinley Street, Anderson. Booked 1:28 a.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Trevon Lee Chapman, 26, 1600 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:12 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Donald Lee Swain, 45, 1400 block of Cedar Street, Anderson. Booked 3 a.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of probation.
