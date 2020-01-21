Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Isis Monae Davis, 21, 2200 block of Fulton Street, Anderson, booked at 11:02 a.m. Saturday, operator never licensed.
• Lindsay Kristin Dowell, 33, 2100 block of E. 37th Street, Anderson, booked at 11:40 a.m. Saturday, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, hold for work release.
• Corey Michael Webb, 32, Lapel, booked at 8:04 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Kevin Laron Bryd, 40, 1500 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 9:37 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Eric Dean Manley, 38, 1600 block of Sherman Street, Anderson, booked at 9:50 p.m. Saturday, auto theft, burglary, theft, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, probation violation, and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Mark Wayne Reynolds, 49, 2000 block of Silver Street, Anderson, booked at 1:26 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery and intimidation.
• Kyle Matthew Catto, 35, 3100 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson, booked at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Nikki Lea Justice, 41, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 1:53 a.m. Sunday, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of public intoxication.
• Troy Joshua Brigman, 40, Pendleton, booked at 2:01 a.m. Sunday, child exploitation.
• Aden Tarig Wilson, 18, Elwood, booked at 2:40 a.m. Sunday, operator never licensed, resisting law enforcement, and disorderly conduct.
• Glenn Leroy Davis, 60, 2200 block of Locust Street, Anderson, booked at 11:46 a.m. Sunday, battery.
• Stacy Marie Sayers, 38, 700 block of Lennox Street, Anderson, booked at 2:26 p.m. Sunday, probation violation, obstruction of justice, and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Keandre Anderson Williams, 19, 2900 block of McKinley Street, Anderson, booked at 3:56 p.m. Sunday, leaving accident scene where a death took place.
• Daniel Lee Wright, 28, 1900 block of Fairview Street, Anderson, booked at 5:44 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Kevin Lee Henson, 34, 300 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson, booked at 7:48 p.m., Sunday, domestic battery.
• Alex Santiago Losano, 18, 4100 block of Andover Road, Anderson, booked at 5:23 a.m. Monday, criminal recklessness, leaving accident scene where a death took place, false informing.
