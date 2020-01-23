jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 282, total in custody 398.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Shawn Anthony Hutchens, 30, 8500 block of Meadowlark Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, violation of Re-Entry Court.
• Ronnie Delane Brooks, 58, 2200 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 10:46 a.m. Tuesday, operating while intoxicated.
• Jonathan Trent Usry, 40, 500 block of West 37th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, parole violation.
• Raphael Dwayne Johnson, 31, 700 block of West 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:34 p.m. Tuesday, criminal mischief and residential entry.
• Javion Elijah Wright, 18, 200 block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:44 p.m. Tuesday, leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death, criminal recklessness and operator never licensed.
• Bradley Scott Pruitt, 38, first block of Home Avenue, Markleville. Booked 7:21 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Travis Douglas Huffman, 43, 1009 Independence Drive, Elwood. Booked 9:06 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Johnathan Kodi Fraley, 33, 700 block of East 21st Street, Anderson. Booked 9:48 p.m. Tuesday, civil contempt of court, child support.
Christopher George Everman Jr., 21, 300 block of East 39th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, violation of work release, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
