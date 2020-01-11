JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 257. Total in custody: 367.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday.
• Shayln Jaque Davis, 32, 2800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 10:08 a.m. Thursday, theft, fraud and driving while suspended, prior.
• Max Terrial Poindexter II, 26, 200 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 10:28 a.m. Thursday, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Raphael D’Anthony Williams, 20, 1200 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Booked 5:10 p.m. Thursday, theft, criminal recklessness and possession of a handgun while hunting.
• Ammon Andrew Wheeler, 43, 500 block of East Indiana 28, Alexandria. Booked 9:13 p.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
• Leticia Michelle Love-Talabi, 32, 6400 block of Consulate Court, Indianapolis. Booked 2:37 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
