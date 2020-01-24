Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 275, total in custody 391.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Misti Sue Wallace, 31, 300 block of Marine Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:32 a.m. Wednesday, neglect of dependent and battery with injury to someone younger than 14 by someone older than 18.
• Jonathan Douglass Boyd , 27, 800 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Jacob Aaron Janner, 24, 700 block of South A Street, Elwood. Nooked 4:32 p.m. Wednesday. Failure to appear.
• Suzanne Patricia Godwin, 57, 300 block of East 500 North, Anderson. Booked 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Michael Lee McVey, 55, homeless, Anderson. Booked 6:13 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Steven Frederick Boswell, 39, 3900 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, auto theft.
• Margret Martt, 41, 1000 Locust Street, Middletown. Booked 1:41 a.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Coly Dyrell Daniels, 60, 700 block of Westgate Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:28 a.m. Thursday, battery with injury to someone younger than 14 by someone older than 18.
